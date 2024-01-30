Will The Boone County LEAP Project Run Dry?

The Indianapolis area, including Lebanon, is growing and forecast to run out of excess water to support their economic and population growth in the next 15 years during periods of moderate drought. They are already instituting many water saving measures including the Geist Reservoir, Eagle Creek Reservoir, Morse Reservoir, and Citizens Reservoir, among others, but there simply isn’t enough water flowing into the area to meet this demand. The IEDC and Indiana Finance Authority, working in partnership with the LEAP Lebanon Development Project, are planning on a water pipeline to transport up to 100 million gallons/day of water from the Teays Aquifer in Lafayette to the Lebanon and Indianapolis areas that’ll cost between $2 BILLION dollars as a solution, as the Teays Aquifer is one of the most significant sources of water in Indiana.
Purdue Professor and West Lafayette City Councilman David Sanders joined the Kendall & Casey Show to discuss Stop The Water Steal and the organizations’ efforts to prevent the state from siphoning the water.
