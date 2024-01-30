Rajon Rondo Arrested On Gun And Drug Charges In Indiana

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Former NBA basketball player Rajon Rondo was arrested in Indiana on Sunday.
Rondo was booked into the Jackson County Jail on gun and drug charges. State police pulled Rondo over and when they approached his car they smelled marijuana, which gave them cause to search his vehicle.
They found small amounts of pot and a gun, which put him in violation of a protective order regarding a case involving a Louisville woman he was accused of threatening back in 2022.
The original case against him was dismissed, but since then there has been a second protective order put in place against Rondo which states he’s not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.
That’s why he was arrested and taken to jail where he was booked and immediately posted bail.
Rondo, who is a native of Louisville, played 16 seasons in the NBA after being drafted by the Boston Celtics out of Kentucky in 2006. He was a part of two NBA championship teams with the Celtics in 2008 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.
