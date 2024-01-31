Congressman Banks: China is Courting Indiana

Tony Katz Today Exclusive
Congressman Jim Banks joined Tony Katz to talk about the Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment, the drone strike on US Troops in Jordan, and the problem with Indiana “Sister Cities” with Communist China.
Tired of hostile Washington, China courts Indiana and Minnesota (msn.com)
Listen to the interview with Congressman Banks here:
Watch the show in its entirety here:
ABOUT THE SHOW
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
