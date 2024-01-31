Listen Live
Congressman Banks: China is Courting Indiana

Indiana has a "Sister City" problem

Published on January 31, 2024

Tony Katz Today Exclusive

Congressman Jim Banks joined Tony Katz to talk about the Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment, the drone strike on US Troops in Jordan, and the problem with Indiana “Sister Cities” with Communist China.

Listen to the interview with Congressman Banks here:

Watch the show in its entirety here:

Archived episodes here:

 

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.

