Three US Soldiers Killed And Dozens Wounded In Drone Strike

Published on January 29, 2024

US-POLITICS-VOTE-BIDEN

Source: KENT NISHIMURA / Getty

Three U.S. soldiers were killed and dozens were wounded Sunday as a result of a drone strike by “Iran-backed militants” at a U.S. base along the Jordanian-Syrian border.

The deadly drone strike marks the first deaths of U.S. troops in the line of fire since the Israel-Hamas war broke out after Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack.

“While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” President Joe Biden said in a statement released Sunday by the White House.

“These service members embodied the very best of our nation: Unwavering in their bravery,” Biden continued. “Unflinching in their duty. Unbending in their commitment to our country — risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans, and our allies and partners with whom we stand in the fight against terrorism. It is a fight we will not cease.”

Biden also spoke at a political event at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia, South Carolina on Sunday, during which he called the deceased “brave souls” and held those gathered in a moment of silence.

Later Sunday, Biden vowed that “we shall respond.”

