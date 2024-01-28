Listen Live
Local News

Potholes Caused by Shifts in Weather Reported Across Indianapolis

Published on January 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — Potholes have started to grow in number with the warming temperatures immediately follow a below freezing and snowy week in Indianapolis.

A water-filled hole on an asphalt street. It poses a danger to pedestrians, motorcycles and vehicles.

Source: mustafaoncul / Getty

The Department of Public Works has been trying to fill potholes as they are reported but the recent string of rainy weather has made accomplishing that goal much more difficult. DPW spokesperson Corey Ohlenkamp told WISH-TV’s Adam Pinsker that their office has received around 1300 complaints about the growing number of potholes in the city.

They also say that blades from snowplows can contribute to the growing number of holes as they run throughout the city to clear snow for drivers.

Ohlenkamp says that in 2024 the DPW will be receiving $284 Million for transportation projects and over $799 Million dollars for stormwater projects.

Drivers can report potholes online on INDOT’s web site.

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Traffic & Road Closures Local News - Weird News Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close