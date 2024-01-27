NWS: Cloudy, Rainy Weather Expected to Continue

INDIANAPOLIS — The fog may decrease throughout the day, but meteorologists say you should not expect a major change in conditions.
Forecaster Alex McGinnis with the National Weather Service Indianapolis says visibility could be less than half a mile in some areas Saturday morning, due to the dense fog. But, by Saturday evening, heavy fog should make way for more rainfall.
McGinnis says Hoosiers in Central Indiana may see about half an inch of rain, which should keep the soil wet without worsening flooding along the Wabash River.
While a light snow shower is possible overnight heading into Sunday morning, the warmer ground temperatures will prevent it from sticking.
Then, the coming work week is expected to be dry, with slightly above-normal temperatures for this time of year. If you are hoping for sunshine, though, you may not be in luck, as most days are likely to be cloudy.
Get updates at weather.gov.
