Tyrese Haliburton Named to NBA All-Star Team

Published on January 25, 2024

Indiana Pacers v Portland Trail Blazers

Source: Alika Jenner / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS-An Indiana Pacer is going to play in this year’s NBA All-Star game, which is at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacer guard Tyrese Haliburton was named a starter for this All-Star game. The rosters were announced Thursday night.

Haliburton will play for the Eastern Conference team that will also feature Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard along with Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, and Boston’s Jayson Tatum.

This is Haliburton’s second All-Star game. He played in his first one last year and scored 18 points.

This year, Haliburton is averaging 24 points and a league best 13 assists per game. Right now, he is dealing with a hamstring injury.

The All-Star game is February 18. The rest of the All-Star rosters will be announced February 1.

 

 

