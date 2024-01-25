Kentucky Man Arrested for Stealing Hoosiers’ Money

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — State Police have arrested a Kentucky man after they say he used his business to steal from Hoosier clients.

Police say two Hoosiers called them last year and explained that they had paid Shawn Hull’s company – Power Home Exteriors – thousands of dollars to have their windows replaced.

But then, Hull did not complete any of the work, and the homeowners could not get ahold of anyone when they tried to call, even though Power Home Exteriors was said to have two owners.

Officers later learned that Hull’s business address was a fake, and that he had not ordered the items needed to replace the windows.

The man is now facing felony theft charges in Washington and Floyd counties.