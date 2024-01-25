Study reveals Hoosiers stick to their New Year’s Resolutions

Here we are in the last week of January. Did you vow to change your ways on New Year’s Eve? Did you make a resolution?
Common new year’s resolutions include eating healthy, working out, drinking less, creating a budget, managing stress and spending more time with family. Sure, anyone can make a resolution. It’s keeping them where the work begins.
Have you kept yours? Numerous reports state that 80% to 90% of New Year’s Resolutions are abandoned by February. However, a new survey reveals that many believe this year will be different. Hoosiers have tenacity.
When asked “How long will you stick to your New Year’s resolutions?“, the average response from Indiana was the 8th April.
Dates that each state give up on their new year resolutions:
|Rank
|State
|Average Date to Give Up New Year’s Resolution
|1
|Oklahoma
|9th February
|2
|Michigan
|1st March
|3
|Missouri
|4th March
|4
|Ohio
|6th March
|5
|Virginia
|8th March
|6
|Louisiana
|9th March
|7
|West Virginia
|10th March
|8
|Montana
|11th March
|T8
|North Dakota
|11th March
|10
|Iowa
|12th March
|T10
|New York
|12th March
|12
|Kentucky
|13th March
|13
|Delaware
|14th March
|14
|Wisconsin
|16th March
|15
|Utah
|17th March
|16
|Hawaii
|18th March
|17
|Arkansas
|19th March
|18
|Colorado
|23rd March
|T18
|Tennessee
|23rd March
|T18
|Rhode Island
|23rd March
|21
|Nebraska
|25th March
|22
|South Dakota
|26th March
|T22
|Texas
|26th March
|T22
|Idaho
|26th March
|25
|Arizona
|27th March
|T25
|South Carolina
|27th March
|T25
|Connecticut
|27th March
|T25
|Illinois
|27th March
|29
|Alabama
|28th March
|30
|Massachusetts
|30th March
|T30
|Pennsylvania
|30th March
|T30
|Kansas
|30th March
|33
|Maine
|31st March
|34
|Oregon
|5th April
|35
|New Mexico
|6th April
|36
|Indiana
|8th April
|37
|California
|14th April
|38
|New Hampshire
|15th April
|39
|North Carolina
|24th April
|40
|Maryland
|26th April
|T40
|New Jersey
|26th April
|42
|Florida
|27th April
|43
|Mississippi
|28th April
|44
|Washington
|3rd May
|45
|Georgia
|24th May
|46
|Nevada
|28th May
|47
|Minnesota
|30th May
|48
|Alaska
|N/A
|49
|Vermont
|N/A
|50
|Wyoming
|N/A
BetKentucky.com asked 3,000 Americans how many weeks they were likely to stick to their resolutions. These responses were then combined, and a mean average date was found. What was your resolution and are you sticking with it?
