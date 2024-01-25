Study reveals Hoosiers stick to their New Year’s Resolutions

Here we are in the last week of January. Did you vow to change your ways on New Year’s Eve? Did you make a resolution?

Common new year’s resolutions include eating healthy, working out, drinking less, creating a budget, managing stress and spending more time with family. Sure, anyone can make a resolution. It’s keeping them where the work begins.

Have you kept yours? Numerous reports state that 80% to 90% of New Year’s Resolutions are abandoned by February. However, a new survey reveals that many believe this year will be different. Hoosiers have tenacity.

When asked “How long will you stick to your New Year’s resolutions?“, the average response from Indiana was the 8th April.

Dates that each state give up on their new year resolutions:

Rank State Average Date to Give Up New Year’s Resolution 1 Oklahoma 9th February 2 Michigan 1st March 3 Missouri 4th March 4 Ohio 6th March 5 Virginia 8th March 6 Louisiana 9th March 7 West Virginia 10th March 8 Montana 11th March T8 North Dakota 11th March 10 Iowa 12th March T10 New York 12th March 12 Kentucky 13th March 13 Delaware 14th March 14 Wisconsin 16th March 15 Utah 17th March 16 Hawaii 18th March 17 Arkansas 19th March 18 Colorado 23rd March T18 Tennessee 23rd March T18 Rhode Island 23rd March 21 Nebraska 25th March 22 South Dakota 26th March T22 Texas 26th March T22 Idaho 26th March 25 Arizona 27th March T25 South Carolina 27th March T25 Connecticut 27th March T25 Illinois 27th March 29 Alabama 28th March 30 Massachusetts 30th March T30 Pennsylvania 30th March T30 Kansas 30th March 33 Maine 31st March 34 Oregon 5th April 35 New Mexico 6th April 36 Indiana 8th April 37 California 14th April 38 New Hampshire 15th April 39 North Carolina 24th April 40 Maryland 26th April T40 New Jersey 26th April 42 Florida 27th April 43 Mississippi 28th April 44 Washington 3rd May 45 Georgia 24th May 46 Nevada 28th May 47 Minnesota 30th May 48 Alaska N/A 49 Vermont N/A 50 Wyoming N/A

BetKentucky.com asked 3,000 Americans how many weeks they were likely to stick to their resolutions. These responses were then combined, and a mean average date was found. What was your resolution and are you sticking with it?