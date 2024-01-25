Fog Eases as Hoosiers Anticipate Warmer Weather

INDIANAPOLIS — Drought conditions improved, but because the ground has been so cold and mild temperatures, Hoosiers have experienced dense fog over the last 48 hours, making travel conditions challenging, according to the National Weather Service.

As we approach the end of the week, forecasters say it is less likely that we will see the dense fog that some Hoosiers encounter on Wednesday and Thursday.

“With how cold we’ve been over the past few days, the ground has been cold, and the warm moisture moving up from the Gulf over the few days has led to a saturated low level. That’s why we’ve been having dense fog overnight,” said forecaster Greg Melo.

Melo predicts that rain will fall overnight on Thursday into Friday, which would mean that you may encounter favorable conditions when you wake up tomorrow if you’re traveling.

“Mid- to late next week, we may jump into the middle 40s or the low 50s,” Melo says.

In addition, Melo says the latest drought reading indicates that Central Indiana has improved to abnormally dry.

“Our conditions were much worse a month ago,” Melo added.