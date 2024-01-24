NWS: Brace for On-and-Off Showers in the Coming Days

INDIANAPOLIS — Dense fog blanketed the state, eventually wearing off, but forecasters say the fog will return, and it will rain on and off over the next couple of days.

“The dense fog advisories expired at about 10 am,” said National Weather Service forecaster Andrew White. “The big concern of the next 72 hours will be fog and rain and then fog returning tomorrow morning.”

The rain stopped early this morning but returned before 9, and it will rain intermittently throughout the day.

“We are not expecting much change in temperature; highs will be around 50 degrees or so,” added White. “Things look to continue in the 40s to 50s throughout the work week.”

White said the fog will return tonight.