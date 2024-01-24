Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary, Indiana’s Lt. Gov. Endorses

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former President Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire primary.
This is a victory that puts him on a clear path to securing the Republican nomination.
He was challenged by former United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley, who is the final major GOP candidate standing in Trump’s way since of the other candidates dropped out.
It’s the first time in the modern primary era that the same candidate has won both Iowa and New Hampshire Republican contests.
“Donald Trump was a strong and effective President and will be again. Republicans nationwide have united behind him and it’s time for the few GOP holdouts left to get on board now to beat Joe Biden and radical Dems to save our great country,” said Indiana Republican Congressman Jim Banks.
Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch has officially endorsed the former president as well:
