DeSantis Ends His Campaign And Endorses Trump

Florida Gov. and Republican candidate Ron DeSantis has officially called it quits, ending his campaign in the 2024 presidential race.
DeSantis made the announcement in a video on Sunday, just before the New Hampshire primary. He also announced that he will be endorsing Donald Trump, despite having been heavily criticized and mocked by Trump throughout his campaign.
“It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” DeSantis said in the straight-to-camera video.
“I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee and I will honor that pledge. He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents.”
In regard to DeSantis dropping out of the race, Haley told a room packed with supporters and media that “He ran a great race, he’s been a good governor, and we wish him well. Having said that, it’s now one fella and one lady left.”
In a visit to his New Hampshire campaign headquarters Sunday afternoon, Trump acknowledged the endorsement from DeSantis, whom he called a “very capable person.”
“Without the endorsement, I think we would have gotten almost all of those votes because we have very similar policies – strong borders, great education, low taxes, very, very few regulations,” Trump said.
