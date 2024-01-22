Warmer Temperatures Follow Winter Weather Advisory in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS –A winter weather advisory will cause freezing rain and up to a tenth of an inch of ice tonight in north central Indiana.
“We are going to have rain falling that will freeze mainly on untreated surfaces later tonight,” said Andrew White, forecaster with the National Weather Service.
Rain will start in north central Indiana at 4 p.m. and a few hours later towards Indianapolis. As the week goes on, temperatures will warm into the 40s and 50s by the end of the week. Hoosiers will get some much-needed relief from the subzero temperatures we have experienced the last several days.
“The stretch of wind chills that we had was not necessarily historic, but it was abnormal,” said White. “Within the top ten of the longest stretches. We usually see cold stretches like this once or twice a winter.”
The warmer temperatures are due to the winds shifting south, bringing warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico into Indiana.
“The highest temperatures tomorrow will be in the 40s,” added White. “We could see 50s Thursday into Friday.”
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 16, 2024
-
Indianapolis must do better than André Carson
-
Report: Colts Owner Jim Irsay Suffered Drug Overdose
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 19, 2024
-
Indy Coffee Shop Owner Says ‘Pop-Up Wedding’ Overran Business
-
20-Year-Old Convicted of Muder of Man in Backyard During 2022 Party
-
Freezing Rain to Start Monday Into Tuesday Before Temps Reach Highs of 50 Degrees
-
How Investigators Solved an Indiana Cold Case from 1975