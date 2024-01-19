Did Socialist Jesse Brown Just Threaten a Local Pizza Business?

Socialist Jesse Brown of the Indianapolis City-County Council went to war on social media (above) with Jockamo Pizza for their alleged support of Aaron Freeman who is working to stop the Blue Line. (below)

Briggs: Irvington businesses gave Aaron Freeman an ax to kill the Blue Line (msn.com)

Tony Katz promptly supported Jockamo Pizza, and asked on his morning show this morning the following regarding Brown:

Am I to believe that a city county councilor just on social media attacked a business in his city for voicing their opinion? For saying that this has a serious issue to my business, and I am opposed to it? Is this how he treats all business owners, with this level of not even veiled threat?

