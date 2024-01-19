Listen Live
Winter Storm Hits Indiana, Bringing Up to Six Inches of Snow and Subzero Wind Chills

A large patch of lake-effect snow has formed, mainly west of US 31, producing snowfall.

Published on January 19, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS –Several counties in Indiana received up to six inches of snow on Friday due to a passing weather system. While the snowfall stopped in Central Indiana before 9 AM, regions to the north, such as La Porte, Marshall, Starke, and St. Joseph, are still under a winter warning until Saturday morning.

 

“The temperatures will drop throughout the day.” Andrew White said. “Windchills will be anywhere from negative 10 to negative 15, and this cold weather will stick with us through Saturday night.”

 

Snowfall began in Indiana around 2 AM on Friday. Indiana State Police reported nearly 40 accidents during the morning commute due to the snow. Additionally, northern Indiana experienced accumulation totals due to lake effect snow.

 

“Snow totals could be significant as you head north, especially closer to the lake,” added White.

 

He said a large patch of lake-effect snow has formed, mainly west of US 31, producing snowfall. This region will receive the most snowfall. Within this patch, the snowfall rates are expected to be between 1 to 2 inches per hour.

 

Starting at 7 pm on Friday, a wind chill advisory will be in effect.

 

