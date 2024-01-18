Clerk’s Office Preparing for Valentine’s Day Weddings

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — If you want to make Valentine’s Day extra special for you and your significant other this year, consider getting married at the Marion County Clerk’s Office (MCCO).

Valentine’s Day Weddings are a tradition at the MCCO. Clerk Kate Sweeney Bell says they are “one-stop shops,” where Hoosiers can get married, receive marriage licenses, and have those licenses recorded, all on the same day.

And, you can support a good cause while marrying your love. All ceremonies performed at the office on February 14th will help benefit the American Heart Association (AHA).

Plus, you do not have to be newly in love to take advantage of this. Vow renewals will also be available.

If you would like to participate, register here. Apply for a marriage license online here.

This year’s Valentine’s Day Weddings will run Wednesday, February 14th, from 9 a.m. to noon, and you will be asked to donate at least $50 to the AHA. Learn more here.