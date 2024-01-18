Snowplow Driver Collides with Parked Semi-Truck

PLAINFIELD, IND –A snowplow driver was killed on Thursday morning after the truck he was driving collided with a parked semi-truck. It happened at a loading dock at a warehouse in the 3300 block of Plainfield Road.
