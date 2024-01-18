Central Indiana Expects Light Snow, Possible Commute Delays

INDIANAPOLIS — A snowstorm is headed towards Central Indiana, with 2-3 inches expected in the northern regions. The snow is predicted to start at midnight and may affect the Friday morning commute.
“If you are traveling to work on Friday morning, make sure you give yourself some extra time because travel could be difficult,” said Aaron Updike, National Weather Service. “The accumulating snowfall starts around midnight with the peak snowfall rates in that 2-6 am period.”
In northern Indiana, there will be heavier snowfall due to the lake effect. However, in central Indiana, the snow will be lighter and fluffier and will not cause the blowing and drifting snow that often accompanies winter storms.
Forecasters warn that subzero temperatures will return this weekend despite a reprieve from the cold.
“As this next system passes through Saturday into Sunday, we are going to get into the single digits, and even a few years will see subzero temperatures,” added Updike. “Luckily, we will rebound and be above freezing by early next week.”
