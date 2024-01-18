Florida Man Throws Beer Can At Speeding Neighbors

Ever get so mad at your neighbors that you throw a couple beer cans and fire a few rounds just to let it out? Well, this man has! And you’ll never guess where this man is from… Polk County, Florida.

A man had had enough of drivers speeding through his neighborhood. It’s unsafe, irresponsible, and reckless. However, how he handled the speed demons is where we may draw the line.

Local officials reported that the gentleman threw a beer can at a vehicle after the driver decided to zip past his home. The man then confronted the driver about his speeding and proceeded to go in his home to retrieve his AR-15. The man then shot once up in the air and twice on the ground, according to reports.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, a true legend in the eyes of the Hammer and Nigel Show, said the man was arrested for aggravated assault. Judd, in his charming way, reminded the public that it’s always best to let authorities handle tough situations.

“If you’re that stirred up, just call us. We’ll deal with it, and you won’t end up in jail charged with a felony.”

A piece of advice we should all take to heart!

Every time we hear a news story dealing with Polk County, Florida we like to take a moment to remember some of the GREAT MOMENTS in Sheriff Grady Judd history!

“We’re going to shoot you graveyard dead.”

After the horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas Judd held a press conference to comfort the public, and remind any potential shooters who they are dealing with.

“I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of their house with their guns.”

And of course, back in 2020 when looters around the country were going wild, Sheriff Grady had a message encouraging Florida homeowners to carry.

That is one badass man. Now how do we convince Judd to come to Indy?