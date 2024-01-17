Listen Live
Train Hits Snowplow Stuck on Tracks

Published on January 17, 2024

A snow-covered railway track winds into the tunnel, between snow-covered trees

Source: Oksana Vinopalova / Getty

LAPORTE, Ind. – You have heard of snowplows clearing the roads, but a train recently cleared its tracks…of a snowplow.

According to the South Bend Tribune, no one was hurt when the freight train hit the plow – which had gotten stuck on the tracks – in LaPorte Tuesday morning.

David Leslie had been driving a dump truck with a city plow attached to the front.  But, when he tried to cross the tracks near 2nd Street and Weller Avenue, his plow blade got stuck.

At first, Leslie tried to get out of the sticky situation on his own.  He soon realized that he needed help.

Unfortunately, there was no time for help to arrive before the man saw a train coming down the tracks.  So, he got out of the truck to get to safety, leaving the plow in its precarious position.

The train ultimately hit the plow, removing it and the salt bed from Leslie’s truck.  Thankfully, Leslie was okay.

