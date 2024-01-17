Doctor Richard Moss is running for Bucshon’s seat in the 8th district

A conservative surgeon from southern Indiana, Doctor Moss, has announced his candidacy for the U.S. House seat currently held by retiring Rep. Larry Bucshon in 8th Congressional District.
“After much prayer and consideration, I am excited to launch our campaign for Congress,” Moss said.
Doctor Richard Moss is known for his strong stance on immigration, advocating an end to birthright citizenship and chain migration. He also aims to revitalize the economy, which he believes has suffered under President Joe Biden, and reduce government intervention.
Expressing his excitement for the campaign, Moss emphasized the need to counter the impact of Biden and Harris’s policies, which he views as endangering the country. He pledges to bring his “hometown Hoosier values” to Washington and continue supporting Donald Trump’s America First agenda.
Moss attended Indiana University and provided cancer treatment globally. He currently resides in Jasper, Indiana, with his wife, Ying.
With Rep. Bucshon not seeking reelection, Doctor Moss joins the race in a political landscape where 38 U.S. House members, including Bucshon, are not seeking reelection in the upcoming year. Republicans presently hold a 220-213 majority in the chamber.
