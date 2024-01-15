IMPD Needs Your Help Finding Missing Twins, Parents Not Cooperating

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police need your help in finding two missing infant twins.
Twins Jai Nyla Herron and Mai Kayla Herron are both two-and-a-half months old, says IMPD in a Monday press release. They were born premature with drugs in their system. The Department of Child Services has a court order to take custody of the Herron babies, but they are missing.
The mother and father are not cooperating with police. Destiny Miller, 19, is the mother. Anthony Herron, 37, is the father.
IMPD does not know if the Herron babies need medical care.
If you know anything, call 911.
