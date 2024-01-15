Several Bills Proposed In An Effort To Legalize Marijuana In Indiana

Indiana’s Democratic Senators Rodney Pol and David Niezgodski have introduced multiple bills aimed at legalizing marijuana in some capacity.

Two of the bills, Senate Bill 99 and Senate Bill 107, filed on January 9, propose a comprehensive framework for regulating marijuana for medical and recreational purposes, with strict guidelines for possession, cultivation and distribution.

The bills, if passed, would enable adults over 21 with qualifying medical conditions to access medical marijuana and limit the possession of adult-use cannabis to one ounce per 30-day period, according to the Tenth Amendment Center. A critical aspect of these bills is the provision for expungement of past marijuana-related convictions, aligning with the proposed legal changes.

Marijuana has been a topic during the legislative session every year for the last several years. However, the legalization of Marijuana has been blocked by Gov. Eric Holcomb without much debate.

Holcomb has long said that he would not support marijuana legalization until it is dealt with at the federal level.

Senate Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville and House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers both said in November that they did not expect the issue to advance in their chambers in 2024.

Three of the four states bordering Indiana – Ohio, Illinois and Michigan – have all legalized recreational marijuana.