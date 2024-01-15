If the President took Austin’s absence seriously, he would have fired him

The world is a tinderbox, and the Secretary of Defense has gone AWOL. How is this acceptable? Kirby says that the President of the United States takes this seriously. But how seriously is Biden taking this?
Tony remarks:
No one informed the President of the United States that the Secretary of Defense was in the hospital. I don’t know how that’s possible… He went three days without speaking to his Secretary of State with issues in Ukraine, with issues in the Middle East. We’re talking about the Houthi rebels, and the attacks we’re engaging. There are drone strikes. How often does he (Biden) speak to his Secretary of Defense?
