Man Dies After Shooting on NE side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS- Around 7:30 p.m. Friday night, IMPD officers responded to 8955 Autumn Woods Drive, on a report of a person shot. Officers located an man in the courtyard on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Shortly after arrival to the hospital, the victim died.
Investigators believe a disturbance of some sort occurred before the shooting. Officers detained an individual believed to be the person responsible for the shooting. That individual was released pending further investigation.
