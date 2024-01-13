Weathering Winter Storms This Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — By now, you are probably aware of the winter storms affecting the state, with much of central Indiana likely to experience cold temperatures and high wind gusts.

Meteorologist Jason Puma with the National Weather Service Indianapolis says the high Saturday could be near 20 degrees, but temps in the teens are more likely. Wind gusts could hit 30-40 miles per hour, leading to wind chills around zero degrees.

Then, Sunday is expected to be even colder, with lows around zero degrees. A wind chill advisory will be in place starting Saturday night, as Sunday morning wind chills could reach -21 degrees.

As you head into another work week, you may still want to wear layers, with coats, gloves, hats, and more. Puma does not expect temperatures to warm until the following week.

And, the National Weather Service Northern Indiana Tweeted that Hoosiers in the area will also likely notice lake effect snow showers. There could even be power outages as a result of the storms.

So, if you will be driving this weekend, make sure you have a few essentials in your car, including warm clothes and blankets, water and snacks, an ice scraper, jumper cables, and a first aid kit.

Get updates at weather.gov.