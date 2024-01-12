Police Investigating Beech Grove Shooting

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Beech Grove Police are investigating after at least one person was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to the Marathon Gas Station on South Emerson Avenue around 1:45 p.m. But, by the time they arrived, the people involved had left.
Eventually, they learned that one male had been shot and taken to a nearby hospital. He was last known to be in stable condition.
Police did not provide an update on their second suspect, but they do not believe there is any “active threat to the public.”
If you know anything about this, please call the Beech Grove Police Department, or contact Crime Stoppers.
Beech Grove Police Department
317-782-4934
Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana
317-262-8477
