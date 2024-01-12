Protecting Special Education Students is the Goal of Bill Introduced by Zionsville Representative

STATEWIDE--A bill is being brought forth in this year’s Indiana legislative session that its author says will better protect Hoosier students in special education classrooms.

State Representative Becky Cash (R-Zionsville) wrote House Bill 1073, which if passed, would require school corporations to have electronic recording equipment in each designated special education classroom, seclusion area, sensory room and time-out area by January 2025. Cash says the equipment needs to be active and recording when these areas are in use and stored for at least 60 days. Hoosier parents would also have the right to request and review video footage.

Cash is also a member of the House Education Committee.

“Unfortunately, students who receive special education services are most at risk for the misuse and overuse of seclusion, restraint and time away from instruction. This legislation would be a step forward in making sure our schools have the tools and guidance to protect all of our kids. As the mother of special needs children who’s worked with countless families and friends with children who have special needs, I’ll continue to advocate for our most vulnerable,” said Cash.

Cash said she decided to write the bill after having conversations with education leaders and parents both in her district and across the state about concerns that schools are not accurately reporting how often they use restraint and seclusion.

The bill also would require each school corporation to have a behavioral interventionist. Cash said those people will primarily work with children who have autism, autism spectrum disorder or other developmental disabilities. They are also supposed to get training in assisting students with social skills, help with motor control for repetitive movements, and are trained to reduce disruptive behaviors in the classroom.

Cash is also demanding that the Indiana Commission on Seclusion and Restraint look for ways to eliminate or reduce the use of time-out in its model restraint and seclusion plan.

Current Indiana law says these methods should be used rarely and only as a last resort in situations where the safety of students or others is threatened.

The bill is currently being reviewed by the House Education Committee.