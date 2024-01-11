Listen Live
Sports News

Patriots, Bill Belichick Mutually Part Ways After 24 Seasons

Published on January 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

New York Jets v New England Patriots

Source: Winslow Townson / Getty

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have parted ways with head coach Bill Belichick today, reports indicate.

Belichick was with the Patriots for 24 seasons, racking up an incredible record including six Super Bowl wins.

ESPN reports Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft have been meeting this week to make sure the decision was mutual and without conflict.

Belichick has one year left on his contract but is expected to continue coaching elsewhere.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close