Keith Urban to Perform During All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–Country music artist Keith Urban will be performing as part of the NBA’s Crossover Concert Series during All-Star Weekend in downtown Indianapolis this year.
The celebration includes access to three days of concerts from Friday, Feb. 16 to Sunday, Feb. 18, at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Urban will be performing during the NBA Experiences Saturday Pregame concert. He has charted 37 singles on the US Hot Country Songs chart, 18 of which went to number one.
General admission and VIP tickets are available for each concert, which are all standing room only. General admission tickets cost $300 and VIP $600.
For more information on the NBA Crossover Concert Series, click here.
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
Woman's Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Identified
-
IMPD Names Suspect in Double Homicide of Indy Firefighter
-
Person Fatally Shot At Apartments On Northwest Side
-
IMPD: At Least One Person Killed, Many Injured in Separate Shootings
-
I-69 On Schedule To Be Done By End Of 2024
-
IMPD Makes Arrest In The Killing Of IFD Firefighter
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
WATCH: Police Chase Ends with Collision in Johnson County