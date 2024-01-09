Ferrucci Returns Full-Time To Foyt, Pedersen Out For 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — AJ Foyt Racing is shoring up its driver line-up for the 2024 season as they are confirming one driver will be back, while another is confirming he won’t be.

Santino Ferrucci, who finished third in last year’s Indianapolis 500, will continue to drive the 14-car at Foyt in 2024. The result in the Indy 500 was Foyt’s best finish in the race since Eliseo Salazar did the same in 2000.

Despite the solid finish in the 500, Ferrucci was 19th in the overall season championship standings in 2023.

“I’m super stoked to be back with the team,” said Ferrucci. “It’s really good to start building some continuity with everybody and I think it’s going to improve our results.

Ferrucci will be getting married to his fiance Renee Moore later this month.

“My expectations for the year are to come out of the gate a lot more prepared than we were last year,” he added. “Working with Penske things are hopefully going to be a lot smoother and I’m looking forward to being back at the Indy 500 again.”

The team says even though Ferrucci was 19th in the season standings last year, it was enough to put Foyt in the Leaders’ Circle program, which comprises teams among the top 20 in the season standings.

Ferrucci In, Pedersen Out

Benjamin Pedersen was 27th in the overall season standings in 2024 as the last full-time driver in the field and never finished inside the Top 15.

According to Foyt, Pedersen will not be back with the team in 2024 as Pedersen confirmed that his contract with the team has “lapsed.” Last year was the first of a three-year contract with the team.

He started 11th in the Indy 500 in 2023, but finished 21st.

Pedersen said last month when Sting Ray Robb was confirmed for a ride with Foyt that it was “awesome” that Ribb was joining the team and was “looking forward to getting back to testing.”

Pedersen’s future in IndyCar or in any other discipline of racing is uncertain.