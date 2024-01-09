Reports: Pacers Guard Tyrese Haliburton Avoids Serious Injury

INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton appears to have avoided a serious injury.

In an update Tuesday morning, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski posted on X that Haliburton “has a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, an MRI revealed on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. He’s expected to be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks but there’s relief that he’s avoided serious injury.” He is supposed to be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Haliburton drove to the basket in the second quarter when his right leg slipped, forcing him to do the splits and fall to the floor. He had to be carried to the locker room by teammates James Johnson and Buddy Hield with towels over his head.

The Pacers rallied in his absence and overcame an 11-point deficit to beat the Boston Celtics in the final seconds 133-131.

Haliburton leads the NBA with 12.7 assists per game. His 24.2 points per game average and 3.5 three-pointers made per game lead the Pacers as well.