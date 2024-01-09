Listen Live
Wayne Lapierre’s Fall from Grace

Guy Relford talks about his Love-Hate relationship with the NRA

Published on January 9, 2024

For a gun owner to turn against the leading proponent of gun rights here in America takes some doing. Guy Relford is personally happy to see him go, even though he should have gone several years ago.

NRA become known for compromise. They were willing to concede gun control measures, they would give up some ground, as a part of a negotiating process, if they felt like they were preserving freedoms in some other area.

Listen to Guy’s discussion of Wayne Lapierre’s resignation here:

 

Listen to the show in its entirety along with older shows here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:

