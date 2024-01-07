Four Boilermakers Score Double Figures as #1 Purdue Downs #9 Illinois

West Lafayette- Four of Purdue’s starting five ended their night in double scoring figures as the Boilermakers downed the Illinois Fighting Illini 83-78.

The Boilermakers opened the scoring first with Lance Jones‘ three-pointer (Braden Smith assist) in the first thirty-five seconds of play. Purdue would jump out to a 5-0 lead through one minute of play after Smith laid the ball in.

Illinois’ first points would come nearly two minutes into the first half, with a made jumper by Marcus Domask. Trey Kaufman-Renn for the Boilermakers would answer with his first two of twenty-three of the night, giving the Boilermakers a 7-2 lead with 17:32 remaining in the first half. That would start a six point scoring run for Purdue that lasted nearly two minutes.

After getting up 20-4 with twelve and a half to go in the first half, Illinois would answer the Boilermakers deep lead thanks to Coleman Hawkins. Purdue scored four more after that, but the lead was cut to three after a dunk by Quincy Guerrier. Purdue and Illinois would stay locked at 32-24 until 4:34 left in the first half, following another made jumper by Guerrier. The first half ended with three free throws for Jones after a foul was committed by Hawkins with two seconds left. Purdue led Illinois 47-32 through one half of play.

Scoring was again started by the Boilermakers in the second half after a lay in by Kaufman-Renn, extending Purdue’s lead to seventeen. Scoring would continue to go Purdue’s way, as the Boilermakers only allowed three shots to fall for Illinois heading into the first media timeout. Through the second timeout, Purdue led 60-41.

After Purdue scored the 66th point and Illinois scored they’re 45th, the two stayed locked there until 11:11 remained in the game. Nearly two minutes without a score.

Things did not get close until Illinois brought the game within ten with three minutes to go in the game, making it an 80-70 game. The Illini would cut Purdue’s lead to three after a made three by Hawkins, but two late free throws by Braden Smith sealed the 83-78 win for the Boilermakers.

As mentioned before four of the five starters for Purdue ended in double digit scoring figures. Kaufman-Renn, the sophomore from Sellersburg, led the team with 23. Reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey would have a double-double in the win, scoring 10 points and 15 rebounds. Braden Smith would lead the team in assists with six. As a team, Purdue shot 45% from the field, 47.4% from the three, and out rebounded Illinois 43-28. The Boilermakers also added 18 assists to Illinois’ 15.

The #1 Boilermakers now have four days off before heading to Nebraska to face the Cornhuskers on January 9th. Tip off is at 9:00 PM Eastern.

