What Was in the Epstein Documents

NEW YORK, NY.-– Court filings from a lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking conspiracy case were unsealed Wednesday and list the names of roughly 150 people previously redacted from a suit against Ghislaine Maxwell.
Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison on sex trafficking charges for helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.
The names of several prominent figures appear in the unsealed documents, including: Former Presidents’ Clinton and Trump; along with Magician David Copperfield, Michael Jackson, Law professor Alan Dershowitz, Prince Andrew and former French modeling agent, Jean Luc Brunel. Last month, Judge Preska ordered most of the material listed under the pseudonym “J.Doe” be released after January 1st.
The court issued an order early this week extending the anonymity of two of the Does.
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
Woman's Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Identified
-
IMPD Names Suspect in Double Homicide of Indy Firefighter
-
I-69 On Schedule To Be Done By End Of 2024
-
City of Westfield Announces Future Plans for Grand Park
-
IMPD: At Least One Person Killed, Many Injured in Separate Shootings
-
IMPD Makes Arrest In The Killing Of IFD Firefighter
-
Man Found Alive After Nearly A Week Pinned In Crashed Pick-Up In Portage
-
WATCH: Police Chase Ends with Collision in Johnson County