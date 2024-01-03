Pacers Announce Jersey Partnership With Spokenote

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers announced on Wednesday a new partnership that will be displayed on their jerseys during games. Fishers based company Spokenote will be working with the Pacers making them the first major U.S. professional sports franchise to display a QR Code patch on their jersey.
Spokenote is a company that makes QR codes and distributes them on Stickers, note cards, and labels. A QR Code, short for “Quick Response” Code, is a series of squares that operates similar to a bar code. The box stores data that when scanned can redirect someone to a pre-determined web site or audio/video file. Smart phones have the capability of downloading QR codes through their camera feature or downloaded apps.
Spokenote CEO John Wechsler also recently founded “Launch Fishers” which is an entrepreneurial accelerator helping dozens of tech startups.
The Pacers will have their own patch displayed on their jerseys which fans can scan for “unique content” during games. Indiana will debut the patch on their jerseys in tonight’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
