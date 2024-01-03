Lawsuit Claims Greenwood Park Mall and Security Firm Failed to Protect People in Shooting

GREENWOOD, IND — A victim’s family who caught up in the 2022 Greenwood Park Mall shooting filed a lawsuit against Simon Malls and Allied Universal Event Services, arguing that they didn’t do enough to prevent the tragedy.

The lawsuit recounts the frightening incident when a man armed with a semi-automatic rifle started shooting in the mall’s food court. Kaya Stewart and others were shot.

The shooting killed Pedro Pineda, Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, and Victor Gomez. A bystander named Elisjsha Dicken shot and killed the shooter.

The legal action aims to hold accountable those responsible for the lack of protection on the premises.

“A guard’s presence in the parking lot, mall corridors, food court, and/or restroom, if noticed by the shooter, may have deterred the Assailant from carrying out the shooting,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit says the shooter targeted Hispanic and Black individuals during the shooting. It alleges he intentionally fired over the heads of white people.

The Greenwood Police says there was no evidence the victims were targeted based on their race.