Lawsuit Claims Greenwood Park Mall and Security Firm Failed to Protect People in Shooting

GREENWOOD, IND — A victim’s family who caught up in the 2022 Greenwood Park Mall shooting filed a lawsuit against Simon Malls and Allied Universal Event Services, arguing that they didn’t do enough to prevent the tragedy.
The lawsuit recounts the frightening incident when a man armed with a semi-automatic rifle started shooting in the mall’s food court. Kaya Stewart and others were shot.
The shooting killed Pedro Pineda, Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, and Victor Gomez. A bystander named Elisjsha Dicken shot and killed the shooter.
The legal action aims to hold accountable those responsible for the lack of protection on the premises.
“A guard’s presence in the parking lot, mall corridors, food court, and/or restroom, if noticed by the shooter, may have deterred the Assailant from carrying out the shooting,” the lawsuit reads.
The lawsuit says the shooter targeted Hispanic and Black individuals during the shooting. It alleges he intentionally fired over the heads of white people.
The Greenwood Police says there was no evidence the victims were targeted based on their race.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
Woman's Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Identified
-
City of Westfield Announces Future Plans for Grand Park
-
IMPD Names Suspect in Double Homicide of Indy Firefighter
-
I-69 On Schedule To Be Done By End Of 2024
-
IMPD: At Least One Person Killed, Many Injured in Separate Shootings
-
IMPD Makes Arrest In The Killing Of IFD Firefighter
-
Man Found Alive After Nearly A Week Pinned In Crashed Pick-Up In Portage
-
Greenfield Police Arrest Man After Wednesday Shooting