IMPD: At Least One Person Killed, Many Injured in Separate Shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy Metro Police say at least ten shootings have taken place in the last several hours, and at least two people are dead.

The shootings started on New Year’s Eve shooting and left one person critically injured on the southwest side of the city in the 5100 block of Sandy Forge Drive.

The deadly shooting took place shortly after 1:00 a.m. on the city’s north side in the 3100 block of Boulevard Place. Cops say that they responded to the area for a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they witnessed a van shot up, and a man was located a short distance away; he died at the hospital.

At 3 a.m., cops responded to a shooting at Ohio and Delaware Streets downtown. They say one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Thirty minutes later, cops were called to a shooting at an apartment complex on Maidstone Road near 46th Street and High School Road, just east of I-465. Police say the victim was in serious but stable condition.

At 4:30, a person was shot in the 2400 block of Bradbury Avenue, just south of East Raymond Street and north of Sarah Shank Golf Course.

Shortly after 5:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash at Michigan Rd and Gradview. Initially, cops say two people later, IMPD clarified that they did not know if the people had been shot and that the coroner would have to examine the bodies to make the determination.

Cops say three people walked into area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Update at 8:35:

According to IMPD, there have been a total of 10 shootings, with 11 victims in total. An additional incident is being tracked but not confirmed as a shooting yet. The incidents include a 5:51 AM incident at Michigan/Grandview involving an adult male and an adult female. The overall toll is three fatalities and eight non-fatal injuries.

11:34 PM

Location: 5100 Sandy Forge Dr

Age/Gender: 37-year-old male

12:23 AM

Location: 11400 Smoothbark Dr

Age/Gender: 47-year-old female

1:08 AM

Location: 3100 Boulevard Pl

Age/Gender: Adult male

1:30 AM

Location: Eskenazi Hospital (walk-in)

Possible Occurrence: Near 16th/Tibbs

Age/Gender: 39-year-old male

1:36 AM

Location: St Vincent Hospital (walk-in)

Age/Gender: 23-year-old male

2:49 AM

Location: 500 N Moreland Ave

Age/Gender: 21-year-old male

3:05 AM

Location: Ohio/Delaware

Age/Gender: 26-year-old male

3:30 AM

Location: 6400 Maidestone Rd

Age/Gender: 18-year-old male

4:39 AM

Location: 2400 E Bradbury Ave

Age/Gender: 28-year-old male