Haliburton’s 33 Points Sends Pacers Past Rockets, 123-117

HOUSTON — Tyrese Haliburton led the Indiana Pacers to a 123-117 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night with 33 points and 10 assists. He hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with a minute left in the game.

This win ends the Pacers three-game losing streak, marking their first victory on the road since December 7th. Haliburton made 13 of 21 shots, including 7 of 13 from the 3-point line. He achieved his 21st double-double of the season and has scored at least 30 points in seven games.

“I thought we did a good job of being prepared, and everyone did a good job of preparing for their role and filling in when needed,” said Haliburton.

The game had 15 lead changes and six ties. Although Houston outscored Indiana in the paint, the Pacers made 19 of 43 3-pointers compared to the Rockets’ 3 of 21. The Pacers shot 52.4 percent to the Rockets’ 48.5 percent.

Turner contributed 18 points, Smith added 12 points, while Jackson, Hield, and Nembhard each recorded 11 points. Bennedict Mathurin closed with 10 points. All but one of the nine players on the Pacers’ roster scored over ten points in the game.

“I’m very proud of the guys; very happy for them,” said Head Coach Rick Carlisle. “This is a game we need to try and build on.”

Jalen Smith earned his first start of the season. The Pacers assisted on 28 field goals.

The Indiana Pacers will play against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. Coverage is on 93.5 and 107.5. The Fan starts at 7:30 PM.