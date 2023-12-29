STATEWIDE–Stories ranging from the weather, to your money, and who you voted for. All of those were stories that impacted 2023. Now they’re memories.
You have the opportunity to follow and re-live some of the biggest moments in the past year in the WIBC End of the Year Special called “The Memories of 23”.
Special thanks to Kurt Darling, Harrison Silcox, Donnie Burgess, Ryan Hedrick, Sam Fritz, Sascha Nixon, Chris Davis, and Wes Woodward.
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
City of Westfield Announces Future Plans for Grand Park
Woman's Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Identified
I-69 On Schedule To Be Done By End Of 2024
2 Indiana Cities Ranked Among the Top 50 to Live in by Money.com
Plainfield Police Investigating Murder-Suicide
One Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Michigan Road Involving Ambulance
Greenfield Police Arrest Man After Wednesday Shooting
Man Found Alive After Nearly A Week Pinned In Crashed Pick-Up In Portage