Crash Involving Three Semis Shuts Down I-465 On South Side

Published on December 22, 2023

465 crash

Source: INDOT / other

INDIANAPOLIS — A bad crash on the south side of Indianapolis closed all lanes of westbound I-465 this morning.

The crash involved three semis, a dump truck, and a passenger vehicle that INDOT says overturned. All lanes of the interstate were closed as of 8:45 a.m. Friday.

The closure is expected to last several hours.

