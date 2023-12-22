Hoosiers Dominate North Alabama

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team dominated the North Alabama Lions Thursday night at Assembly Hall 83-66.
Indiana led by as many as 25 points in the game. It was Malik Reneau who led Indiana with 25 points on 10-14 shooting and knocked down all four of the three-point shots he took.
Indiana shot 50% from the three-point line (12-24), including 6-10 in the second half.
Behind Reneau, the other double figure scorers were Mackenzie Mgbako (12) and Anthony Walker (11). Kel’el Ware (pictured) scored 8 points and grabbed three rebounds.
The Hoosiers also had 18 fast break points and shot 53% from the field.
The win puts the Hoosiers at 9-3 on the year.
Indiana’s next game is not until December 29 against Kennesaw State. Tipoff is at 6 pm. Pregame coverage begins at 5 pm on 93.1 WIBC.
