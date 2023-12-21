Pacers’ Star Tyrese Haliburton Goes Christmas Shopping With Kids

INDIANAPOLIS — With Christmas right around the corner, one famous Hoosier athlete helped 30 kids have an extra-special holiday.
Pacers All-Star player Tyrese Haliburton worked with local organizations to help children on the east side of Indianapolis get clothes, shoes, and other items. The point guard does this as part of his “Haliburton’s Holiday Hoopla” event.
Participating kids were each given a $300 gift card, a pair of shoes, and tickets to the upcoming Pacers game against the Orlando Magic.
They also got to have a meal at Buffalo Wild Wings, where the basketball star surprised his young fans.
Other famous figures associated with the team, including mascot Boomer, joined in the fun. See pictures from the event here.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
City of Westfield Announces Future Plans for Grand Park
-
Second-Largest Jackpot in Hoosier Lottery History Won in Speedway
-
Teacher Fired After Complaining About Students in Recording
-
2 Indiana Cities Ranked Among the Top 50 to Live in by Money.com
-
Plainfield Police Investigating Murder-Suicide
-
Cathedral High School on Lockdown Tuesday Afternoon
-
One Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Michigan Road Involving Ambulance
-
Kendall And Casey