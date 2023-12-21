Pacers Halt Four-Game Losing Streak, Overpower Hornets 144-113

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 144-113, ending their four-game losing streak. Buddy Hield scored 25 points, while Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and 13 assists. The Pacers shot 61% from the field, made 28 of 30 free throws, and led by 33 points at one point.

Aaron Nesmith added 19 points, Myles Turner scored 18, Bennedict Mathurin had 14, and Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson scored 10 points each. T.J. McConnell contributed nine points, nine assists, and five rebounds.

Indiana went ahead 56-48 with 4:56 on the clock after a 13-5 run sparked by a 3-pointer by Haliburton and capped by an and-one conversion by Turner. However, the Hornets answered with an 8-2 run to make it a one-possession game.

The Pacers will face the Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) at the FedExForum tonight. Haliburton stated that the team’s offense looked better and that they went back to basics to secure the win.