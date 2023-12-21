Drag Racing Legend, Safety Pioneer, Don Schumacher Dies At 79

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Don Schumacher is known for many things in the world of drag racing. A competitor, a businessman, a safety pioneer, and a winner are among them.

Schumacher, who had been going through a rough battle with lung cancer, died this week at the age of 79.

Getting his start as a match-racer in the ’60s and ’70s in Funny Car drag racing, Schumacher would take a long hiatus from the sport to grow his family’s business.

Schumacher Electric eventually grew into a big corporation that employs thousands of people nationwide.

The success of the company allowed Schumacher to return to NHRA in 1998 with Don Schumacher Racing, with which he would go on to win 19 NHRA world championships and 367 event victories in various disciplines.

The team is headquartered in Brownsburg, not far from Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Schumacher’s legacy in the sport goes beyond wins and losses though. He was also a big advocate for safety within the sport.

As a team owner, he funded the development of the overhead canopy for Top Fuel dragsters.

Schumacher was heavily involved in philanthropy as well. He utilized his team’s fleet to raise money and awareness for various charities, including pre-race events at the U.S. Nationals that benefited Riley Hospital for Children.

Arrangements, including a celebration of life ceremony, will be announced at a later date.