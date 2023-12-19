The Biden Family Has a Tax Evasion Problem

It is no secret that the Biden family has issues with paying taxes. President Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden, is no exception.

It has been revealed that the 42-year-old First Daughter owes $5,000 in income taxes dating back to 2015, when Joe Biden was vice president in the Obama administration.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue in Philadelphia County notified the younger Biden that the “amount of such unpaid tax, interest, additions or penalties is a lien in favor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania upon the taxpayer’s property – real, personal, or both – as the case may be,” according to a recent tax lien docket obtained by The Post.

Ashley Biden and her attorney did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

“The scale is not anything like Hunter, but… Joe constantly talking about how wealthy and connected people do not pay their fair share and can afford to pay more, and it just so happens that both of his living children did not pay their taxes,” Garrett Ziegler, the founder of nonprofit Marco Polo and former President Trump aide, told Fox News Digital.

“This is just another example of the Bidens being careless,” he said. “Like, you’d think that they would show a little bit more prudence when you’re the American first family to make sure you don’t have any tax liens on you, especially going into an election year.”

Ziegler founded the website BidenLaptopMedia.com, which contains nearly 10,000 photos from Hunter’s infamous laptop between 2008 and 2019. Ziegler said his team found Ashley’s lien while conducting a routine search in the Philadelphia County courthouse system.