I-69 Semi Crash Closes Road for Hours

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — State Police are investigating after two semis crashed on northbound I-69 Friday evening.
Officers and first responders were called near mile-marker 355.9, under an overpass bridge. There, they found one semi-trailer in flames, and another semi that had sustained serious damage, leading its driver to be trapped.
At this time, officers think Bakhodir Tursunov was heading up I-69 when he had a medical issue and pulled over to the shoulder. While he was parked, another semi driven by Jovan Brookshire hit his trailer, causing it to catch fire.
Thankfully, both drivers survived, though Brookshire was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. Police later cited Brookshire for following too closely and failing to shift lanes for a disabled vehicle.
The road’s northbound lanes were shut down for about six hours as a result.
