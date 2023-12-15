Fishers Freight: March 2025 Kickoff at the New Event Center

FISHERS, IND — Get ready for the kickoff in March 2025 as the new Indoor Football League team, previously known as “Indy Indoor Football,” gears up to rock the Fishers Event Center under its fresh alias, “Fishers Freight.”

Paying homage to Fishers’ railroad history, the team draws inspiration from the city’s roots, such as Fishers Station and Fishers Switch in 1872. According to Hamilton County historian David Heighway, the railroad is why the city exists.

The team’s colors mirror the Nickel Plate Road train that last rolled through Indianapolis streets in 2015. The main logo showcases the original Nickel Plate Road train, with consistent yellow lines embracing the train throughout the Fishers Freight brand.

Team Owner Jim Hallett is pumped to honor the city’s history, saying, “We wanted to pay homage to the history behind the city we will be calling home.” Brace yourselves for the Fishers Freight’s debut at the Fishers Event Center.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness is equally thrilled, looking forward to Fishers Freight making the event center a sports and entertainment hotspot. Fadness is grateful for the hard work that made it all happen and is eager to bring affordable family fun experiences to Fishers.

Get your tickets and team gear for Fishers Freight Football at fishersfreightfootball.com. The brand-new Fishers Event Center will host the games in March 2025!