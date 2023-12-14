House Approves Impeachment Inquiry Into Joe Biden

The House on Wednesday voted Wednesday to formally open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

The measure passed 221 to 212, with every Republican voting in favor of it and all present Democrats voting against it.

“We are now at a pivotal moment in our investigation. We will soon depose and interview several members of the Biden family and their associates about these influence-peddling schemes. But we are facing obstruction from the White House,” Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said on the House floor ahead of the vote.

“The White House is seeking to block key testimony from current and former White House staff. It is also withholding thousands of records from Joe Biden’s time as Vice President. President Biden must be held accountable for his lies, corruption, and obstruction. We have duty to provide the accountability and transparency that Americans demand and deserve.”

In a statement regarding the impeachment effort, Biden questioned the priorities of House Republicans and claimed it was just a “baseless political stunt”.

“Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies,” the president said following the vote. “Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt that even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts.”